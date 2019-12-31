Epsilon Energy (TSE:EPS) Shares Up ?

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS)’s share price traded up ? during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.46, 2,150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,066 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.46.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (TSE:EPS)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through Upstream-USA and Midstream-USA segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

