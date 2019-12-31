Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 956,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 59,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,441. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.