First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 60,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 743.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 122.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

