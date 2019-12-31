Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 66,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,084. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

