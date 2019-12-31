FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. 8,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,626. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.16. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 49.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 766,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

