Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.10, 1,280 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD)
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.