Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.10, 1,280 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 64.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

