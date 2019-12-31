SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Shares Up 25.2%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) shares shot up 25.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 15,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

