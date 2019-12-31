Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 728,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

