Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

ENTA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. 6,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,544. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

