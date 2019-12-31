Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

OLLI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. 45,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after acquiring an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 267,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

