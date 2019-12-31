CN RESOURCES In/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CNRR) Stock Price Up 29%

CN RESOURCES In/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CNRR)’s share price rose 29% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 58,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About CN RESOURCES In/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CNRR)

CN Resources Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Canada. It owns a 50% working interest in an oil well located in the Redwater area in Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Toronto, Canada. CN Resources Inc is a subsidiary of Shanghai Yuankai Group Co, Ltd.

