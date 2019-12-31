Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Up 0.9%

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29, 839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.37.

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

