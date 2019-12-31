Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) Shares Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.25, 136,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 366,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 47.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 596.0% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

