Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Trading Up 0.5%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, approximately 630 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

