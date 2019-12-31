Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.15, 120,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 165,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.95.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0192 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.48%.

About Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

