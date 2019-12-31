BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 8,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 255,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 305,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

