BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 8,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 255,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
BlackRock Resources and Commodities Company Profile (NYSE:BCX)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
