Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Up 5%

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), approximately 4,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Driver Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

