Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Down 11.1%

Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCMKTS:SIAF)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12, 457,779 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 247% from the average session volume of 132,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Sino Agro Food had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter.

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat.

