Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.41 and last traded at C$10.41, approximately 58,589 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 125,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 146.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,690.14%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

