Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Energizer reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.79 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Bank of America upgraded Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

