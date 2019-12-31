SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.01, approximately 26,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 38,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

