Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.97 and last traded at C$32.97, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.55.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.