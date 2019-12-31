Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Shares Down 5.7%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.26), 11,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.30 ($1.33).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.33%.

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

