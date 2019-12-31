$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $5.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

PIRS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,011,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,191 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 364,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

