$23.89 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report sales of $23.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $23.28 million. Conifer posted sales of $24.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other Conifer news, EVP Nicholas J. Petcoff purchased 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,413. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 155,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $698,526.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 937,914 shares of company stock worth $4,196,243 in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNFR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

