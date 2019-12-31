Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Hold

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $117.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

