ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Get ZEONS CORP/SH SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of ZEON stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

About ZEONS CORP/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZEONS CORP/SH SH (ZEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZEONS CORP/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEONS CORP/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.