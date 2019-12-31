Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $187.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.57 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $174.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $685.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,065. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

