Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $33,475.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ooma by 58.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ooma by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ooma by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,796. Ooma has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

