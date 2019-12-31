Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Saia from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Saia by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. 99,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.09. Saia has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

