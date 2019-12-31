Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Patrick Allaway Buys 4,127 Shares

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) insider Patrick Allaway bought 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.27 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.29 ($21,278.93).

Patrick Allaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Patrick Allaway bought 50,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.94 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$396,750.00 ($281,382.98).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Patrick Allaway bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Queensland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.57 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of A$75,700.00 ($53,687.94).

Shares of ASX:BOQ traded down A$0.13 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$7.25 ($5.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Bank of Queensland Limited has a 12 month low of A$7.11 ($5.04) and a 12 month high of A$10.77 ($7.64). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

