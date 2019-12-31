Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 61,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hawkins stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

