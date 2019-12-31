Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 735,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 782,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 8,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

