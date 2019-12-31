Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.12

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.12 and last traded at $167.98, with a volume of 5051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Get Amedisys alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,657 shares of company stock worth $2,788,111. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 78.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.