Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 8,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

IAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 238,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,707. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.40 and a beta of -0.06. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 33.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Iamgold by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 876,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

