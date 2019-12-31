Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.18. 30,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,210. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $107.79 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

