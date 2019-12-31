CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 18,470,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 182,015 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 49,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,945. CarMax has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.42.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

