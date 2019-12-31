Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Short Interest Update

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Harte Hanks stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.92. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

