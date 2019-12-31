Short Interest in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Decreases By 6.1%

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Global Water Resources by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 259,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 10,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,923. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.75 million, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0241 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 193.33%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

