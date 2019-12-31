Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 570771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

