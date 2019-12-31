LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $94.03. 34,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,994,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,370,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

