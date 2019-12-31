Trias Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Trias has a total market capitalization of $497,827.00 and $232,910.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,926,990 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

