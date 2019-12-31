BZEdge (BZE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $323,673.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BZEdge has a total market cap of $323,673.00 and approximately $94.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

