Zetacoin Market Cap Reaches $204,941.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg. Zetacoin has a market cap of $204,941.00 and approximately $9,816.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,229.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02833934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00550584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,854,092 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

