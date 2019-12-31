Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALDR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$18.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

