InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $23,901,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in InVitae by 27.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InVitae by 200.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InVitae by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 80,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 81,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

