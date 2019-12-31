MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.40. 526,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,693. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

