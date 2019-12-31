Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after acquiring an additional 454,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 726,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 149,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.48 and a beta of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.