Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $444,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 26,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

