Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.56.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 179,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $41,659,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,032,968 shares in the company, valued at $471,465,608.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $729,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSE RH traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,609. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $243.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.54.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.